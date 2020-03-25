Private funeral services for Carolyne Elizabeth Paradiso, age 52, Duncan, will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, March 27, 2020 in Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Dave Menge, Pastor, Western Hills Christian Church officiating.
Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Friends may view from 9 am – 9 pm Wednesday and Thursday and from 9 am – 1 pm Friday. The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
Carolyne Elizabeth Paradiso unexpectedly left this earth alongside her aunt, Phylis Mae Newell, on Monday, March 16, 2020 in Palm Springs, California. Carolyne was born July 17, 1967 in Lufkin, Texas. She moved to Lawton in the late 1960s and attended Lawton schools, graduating from Eisenhower High School in 1985. She later earned her bachelor’s degree in marketing from Cameron University.
Carolyne married Michael Paradiso on July 29, 1989 at Fort Sill, Oklahoma. The family moved to Fort Drum, New York and after adopting her daughters she developed a calling for deaf education. This calling motivated her to pursue her Master’s Degree and teacher certifications. Carolyne worked as a teacher for the deaf at Jane Brooks School for the Deaf in Chickasha where she later became the principal. She was currently employed by the Oklahoma School for the Deaf in Sulphur, Oklahoma as assistant superintendent.
Professionally she was a member of the OEA, NEA and the Professional Deaf Educators Association. She attended Western Hills Christian Church. Carolyne also enjoyed refinishing furniture and operated a booth at Past Perfect Too.
She is survived by her husband, of the home; three children, Cathleen Michelle Paradiso, Courtney Anne Paradiso and SRA Michael David Thomas Paradiso; her parents, Doyle Blackburn and wife Marcy and Nicki Livingston and husband David; and her two brothers, David Jackson Blackburn and Drew Thomas Blackburn and wife Shelly.
Her brother, Brett Austin Blackburn, preceded her in death.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com