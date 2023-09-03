Holy Eucharist to celebrate the life of Carolyn Virginia Lindsey Kinslow, PhD, will be offered to the Glory of God at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 1313 SW D, Lawton. The Reverend Stephanie Jenkins will officiate. Arrangements are facilitated by Whinery-Huddleston Funeral Service of Lawton.

Carolyn was born Dec., 29, 1942, in Oklahoma City. Her parents were Lucien Lindsey Sr. and Dolores Shaner Lindsey. She died Aug. 25, 2023, in Lawton, from complications caused by Alzheimer’s Disease and Vascular Dementia.

Tags

Recommended for you