Holy Eucharist to celebrate the life of Carolyn Virginia Lindsey Kinslow, PhD, will be offered to the Glory of God at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 1313 SW D, Lawton. The Reverend Stephanie Jenkins will officiate. Arrangements are facilitated by Whinery-Huddleston Funeral Service of Lawton.
Carolyn was born Dec., 29, 1942, in Oklahoma City. Her parents were Lucien Lindsey Sr. and Dolores Shaner Lindsey. She died Aug. 25, 2023, in Lawton, from complications caused by Alzheimer’s Disease and Vascular Dementia.
Carolyn married John Kinslow Aug. 28, 1965. They have four children: Andrew Kinslow, Matthew Kinslow, Rebecca Kinslow and Philip Kinslow. They have two grandsons: Ethan Kinslow and Dail Kinslow, who called her “Nona”.
She is survived by her husband, children and grandsons, plus her sister, Marilyn Ulmer and her husband Philip; brothers: Allen Lindsey, and his wife Laurie, and Roger Lindsey; her son, Philip’s significant other, Kim Hicks, and her son, Mason Aikens, two sisters-in-law: Jeanne Lindsey and Barbara Lindsey; five nieces, seven nephews and a host of great nieces and great nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and three brothers, the Rev. Lucien Lindsey, Jr,, David Lindsey and Barrett Lindsey.
Carolyn was a stay-at-home mom until her children were grown when she accepted the challenge to develop and expand the Writing Center at Cameron University where she also taught English Composition and Native American Literature.