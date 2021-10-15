Carolyn Sue (Keyes) Spelhaug was born on Aug. 27, 1951. She went home peacefully to her heavenly Father on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021.
She is preceded in death by her grandparents Tom and Merle Little Chief and her husband, Verne Dale Spelhaug.
Carolyn is survived by both her parents: Thomasina Kaywaykla (Little Chief) and Neil Thomas Keyes.
As a teenager Carolyn enjoyed performing as a Go-Go dancer for the band The Plainsmen at many venues. She also modeled for local stores in the Lawton area. She loved acting and enjoyed performing in many productions with her high school drama club. At age 18 she was invited to New York City to screen test for the movie Little Big Man by Director Arthur Penn. It was decided that she was too pretty for the role of Sunshine, however, she departed NYC with an open invitation from Mr. Penn to return for future opportunities if she chose to do so.
During those younger years she was active in the Lawton High Native American Club. She was a tribal member of the Comanche Nation and also had ancestry from the Kiowa and Caddo Tribes of Oklahoma. Carolyn served as Princess for the Kiowa Tribe of Oklahoma, and Pawnee Powwow Princes too.
Carolyn graduated from Lawton High School receiving her diploma and went on to receive her bachelor’s degree from Oklahoma University.
Although fame and fortune were available to her, Carolyn actually found her calling in security and law enforcement.
She started work at Riverside Indian School in the early 1980’s as a dorm matron and that same year moved to security for the private Indian School. Soon after she dispatched for the Anadarko Police Department and decided to become a police officer. She attended Texas Tech for her CLEET certification and graduated from the Utah Federal BIA Police Academy and Oklahoma Police Academy. Carolyn was proud to serve as one of the first three female BIA Federal Police Officers for the state of Oklahoma. She also worked security for the Delaware Nation and was an officer with the Comanche Nation Police Force. Carolyn was the first female Native American Police officer for the City of Lawton and served on Lawton City Patrol and later Lawton Lake Patrol, then she retired after an adventurous and extensive career in law enforcement.
Carolyn was blessed with family and is survived by her siblings: LaDana and Craig Miller; Jamasina Kaywaykla; Jana Kaywaykla; Lorraine and Michael Smith; Elizabeth Keyes; children: Dawn and Rusty Kinion; Jason and Jamie Wise; as well as seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, with more cousins, relatives and friends than could be listed here.
Sadly, due to the current epidemic we are unable to hold services. Per Carolyn’s request her remains shall be cremated and placed at the Fort Sill National Cemetery where she can rest with her beloved husband. Many thanks to the Comanche Nation Funeral Home staff for assisting us in honoring mom’s wishes.
In lieu of flowers or gifts our family is requesting donations be made to St. Jude’s in Carolyn’s name as this was a favorite charity of hers and Dad’s.
Carolyn was a saved Christian woman. She was a member of Transformation Church of Tulsa and was so proud of her niece and nephew pastors Michael and Natalie Todd.
Carolyn’s favorite scriptures were Psalms 19: 7-10, and 14.
Carolyn was loved by all of us and will be greatly missed. Until we meet in heaven Mama, Jay and I will hold down the fort. We love you always and forever.