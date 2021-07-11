Carolyn Sue Johnson of Overland Park, Kansas passed away on June 30, 2021. Mrs. Johnson was born on Feb. 28, 1939 in Graham, Texas to parents William D. Stamps and Genevieve Lary. Married in June 1969 to Darwin E. Johnson sharing 49 years of marriage prior to Darwin’s passing in 2018.
Carolyn is survived by brother, William D. Stamps Jr. and wife Sharon of Lawton; three children: Williston Palmer McCain and wife Chere, of Escondido, California; Matthew McCain of Belton, Missouri; Melinda Drury and husband, Bill of Olathe, Kansas; 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Carolyn graduated from Lawton High School, Lawton, in 1957, attended Lindinwood College, was an active member of the Kansas City Symphony Alliance for five years and president in 1985. She worked for Kuecker Equipment Company for six years before retirement in 1993. She was an artist who loved to paint, enjoyed spending time with friends playing bridge and was a long-time member of Holmeswood Baptist Church, active in the choir, served as a deacon and always volunteering her time and talents in church activities. Carolyn enjoyed traveling, cooking for the holidays and spending time with family and friends.
The family would like to express their special Thank You to the wonderful church family and friends for all the love, support and prayers during this difficult time.
Visitation will be Thursday July 15, 2021 at 9:30 a.m., at Holmeswood Baptist Church at 9700 Holmes Road, Kansas City, Missouri. The funeral will begin at 10:30 a.m. with burial at Mount Moriah Cemetery at 10507 Holmes Road, Kansas City, Missouri.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Holmeswood Baptist Church. Online condolences and donations may be made at www.mtmoriah.net