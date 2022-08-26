Graveside services for Carolyn (Sipes) Merritt will be at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022 at Walters Cemetery, Walters. Pastor Bill Schneider officiating. Burial will be under the direction of Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home in Walters. Viewing Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Carolyn Jane (Sipes) Merritt was born to James Bedford and Sadie Mary Ellen (Swinford) Sipes on Aug. 25, 1948 in Artesia, NM and departed this life in Lawton, on Aug. 23, 2022 at the age of 73 years, 11 months and 29 days.
Carolyn grew up in Lawton from the age of 5, graduating from Lawton High in 1967. She went on to receive her bachelor and master degrees from Tahlequah, teaching Senior English classes in Prior. She eventually changed to a career in management. Carolyn has made her home back in Lawton for a number of years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Sadie Sipes; her husband, William “Bill” Merritt; her son David Lane Coleman; her sister, Vickie Jane Keeney; and a special aunt and uncle, Faye and Tom Baldas.
Survivors include her daughter, Heather Gridley and Tim of Las Vegas, NV; her brother, Clifford Sipes and Dee of Brazoria, TX; her sister, Lynda Imondi and Sharon Saidi of Oviedo, FL; a special friend, Bonnie Taylor of Lawton; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.