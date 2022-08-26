Graveside services for Carolyn (Sipes) Merritt will be at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022 at Walters Cemetery, Walters. Pastor Bill Schneider officiating. Burial will be under the direction of Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home in Walters. Viewing Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Carolyn Jane (Sipes) Merritt was born to James Bedford and Sadie Mary Ellen (Swinford) Sipes on Aug. 25, 1948 in Artesia, NM and departed this life in Lawton, on Aug. 23, 2022 at the age of 73 years, 11 months and 29 days.