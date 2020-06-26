Carolyn Marie Dodson, age 69, of Sterling, Oklahoma, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020, at her home.
Carolyn was born January 25, 1951 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to C.W. Hatfield and Florence (Srader) Hatfield. She was the youngest of four sisters. For many years she worked as a secretary for an oil company and for the last 25 years she was a house cleaner.
Carolyn will be missed deeply by her loving husband of 40 years, Leroy Dodson, her 2 children, Jason Dodson (Cristy) and Trisha (Dodson) McCubbin (Kevin), 3 grandchildren Jenny (Dodson) Stephens, Jonathan Dodson, and Cadence McCubbin. As well as her nieces Barbara Traxler, Sharon Hodgkinson, and a nephew, Chris Bennett.
She was preceded in death by her son, Myron Earl Heston, her sisters, Juanita, Charlene and Norma, a niece, Karen and her parents, C.W. and Florence.
There will be a private burial with close family and friends at Sterling Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider sending a donation in Carolyn’s memory to:
Fletcher-Elgin Funeral Homes410 W. Cole St.Fletcher, OK 73541
