Funeral service for Carolyn Maguire, 80, of Fletcher, will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at the Fletcher First Baptist Church with Pastors Cody Howard and Mike Flowers, officiating. Burial will follow at the Fletcher Cemetery under the direction of the Fletcher Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, from noon until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. The family will greet friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mrs. Maguire passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021 at her home in Fletcher, at the age of 80.
Nettie Carolyn (Derryberry) Maguire was born Nov. 23, 1941 in Fletcher, to Earl and Elsie Bettie (Thomas) Derryberry. She graduated from Fletcher High School in 1959. After high school, Carolyn attended Northeastern A&M in Miami, where she got her training as a medical transcriptionist. She married Charley Maguire on March 30, 1963. The two were married for 58 years and were blessed with two children. Carolyn worked for civil service on Fort Sill. She stopped working and raised her children and then went back to work until she retired in November 2004. She enjoyed reading, gardening, and cooking. Some of her favorite times were the family’s annual 4th of July cookouts and playing with her grandchildren. Carolyn was a lifetime member of the Fletcher First Baptist Church where she was very active in the WMU.
She is survived by her husband, Charley Maguire, of the home; her son, Chad Maguire, of Fletcher; two grandchildren: Codi Powell and her husband Tyler, of Marlow and Austin Chase Maguire, of Ft. Cobb; one great-grandson, Ryker Powell; one sister, Betty Strong and her husband Frank, of Duncan; and one brother, Bill Derryberry, of Tennessee.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Earl and Elsie Derryberry; her daughter, Carla Maguire; her granddaughter, Krista Maguire; and her brother, Lowell Derryberry.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Carolyn’s name to the Fletcher First Baptist Church or a charity of your choice.