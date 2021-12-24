Funeral service for Carolyn Kay Kindt will be 10 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021 in Western Hills Christian Church with Rev. Dave Menge officiating.
Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens under direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The family will greet friends from 6-8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 27, 2021 at the funeral home.
Carolyn Kay Kindt died Monday, Dec. 20, 2021 at her residence in Lawton, at the age of 76. She was born in Colorado Springs, Colorado to Maxine and Alvin McManis on Sept. 5, 1945. She graduated from Tempe High School in June 1965 and graduated Merriman Business College in 1967. She married Larry C. Kindt on Sept. 2, 1967 at Reese Air Force Base. Kay later graduated from Cameron University, earning her associate’s degree in May 1992 and her bachelor’s degree in May 1995. She worked for Lawton Cablevision for 26 years.
While in Germany with her family she was Chairman of the Red Cross Volunteers and taught CPR and Multimedia First Aid. She was also secretary to the German American Club while Larry was stationed in Grafenwohr, Germany from 1981-1983. She was actively involved in the Boy Scouts of America, was the Black Beaver District Advancement Chair, served on several Pow Wow’s for the Last Frontier Council and worked on the Wood Badge Course. She was involved in the Lawton Apartment Association of Lawton and was very active in her church at Western Hills Christian Church where she served as the Charter Organization Representative.
She enjoyed all the Ladies activities at Western Hills Christian Church, especially the Thursday afternoon Ladies Card game.
She is survived by her husband, of the home; three sons and daughters-in-law: William and Christine Kindt, Lacey, Washington; Robert and Heather Kindt, Edmond; and Alan and Cathy Kindt, Stillwater; seven grandchildren: Dezi, Eli, Gabriel, Preslee, Averee Kindt and Matthew Marshall, Aeriel Harris, Logan Edwards, Rhiannon Edwards, Megan Edwards and husband Tyler Merril; great-grandchildren: Pheobe Kindt, Floyd Annis, Dezzerae Harris, Andreas Harris, Scarlett Edwards, Leon Goffeney, Evelyn Merril and Elizabeth Merril; siblings and their spouses: Charles McManis, Mark and Sherry McManis, Sue and Julius McWhirter, Karen and Roy Elliott and Lydia Moon; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father and mother, her siblings: Elizabeth Nelson, William McManis, Kenneth McManis and Jackie Dean McManis, and a grandson, Caleb Kindt.
Memorial contributions may be made to Western Hills Christian Church, 1401 NW 82nd Street, Lawton, Oklahoma 73505.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com