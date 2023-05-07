Carolyn June (Wermy) Marquez went to her heavenly home on Thursday May 4, 2023.
Carolyn was born on Oct. 8, 1946 to John and Lena Mae (Werqueyah) Wermy-Pekah in Lawton. Carolyn enjoyed and loved watching her black and white TV shows, spending time with her family, friends especially the grandkids. She married Michael Marquez on Feb. 8, 1983 and they made their home in Cache.
Carolyn was a member of Cache River of Life Fellowship in Cache, she was also full blood member of the Comanche Nation of Oklahoma.
Carolyn is survived by husband, Michael Marquez of the home; her children: Jose Marquez, Sylvia Marquez and Johnny Poco; grandkids: Charles, Avery, Landon, Lucas; great-grandchildren: Jacob, Kobi, C.J., and Conner; and a host of many nieces and nephews.
She is also survived by her brothers: Jerry Wermy, John Wermy, and Merlin Wermy of Cache; sisters: Selma Trice, Glenda and husband Carl Mullins, Cathy and husband Mike Ward, Lasondra Wermy of Lawton, and Sandra Canup of Lawton.
Carolyn is preceded in death by her daughter Dora Lynn Howell; parents: John Marvin and Lena Mae Wermy Pekah and many other family members.
Graveside Service will be at 11 a.m., Tuesday May 9, 2023 at Deyo Cemetery with Carl Mullins officiating. Service and burial are under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home.