Carolyn June (Wermy) Marquez went to her heavenly home on Thursday May 4, 2023.

Carolyn was born on Oct. 8, 1946 to John and Lena Mae (Werqueyah) Wermy-Pekah in Lawton. Carolyn enjoyed and loved watching her black and white TV shows, spending time with her family, friends especially the grandkids. She married Michael Marquez on Feb. 8, 1983 and they made their home in Cache.

Tags

Recommended for you