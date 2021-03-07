Funeral service for Carolyn Joan (Schneeberger) Fields, 86, of Lawton, will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, March 8, 2021 at Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Dan Eppler, officiating.
Mrs. Fields passed away on Monday, March 1, 2021 in Lawton.
Burial will be at Letitia Cemetery under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Due to COVID restrictions, masks and social distancing are required at the funeral home and cemetery.
There will be a “come and go” viewing on Saturday, March 6, 2021 and March 7, 2021 from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Carolyn Joan was born on Sept. 22, 1934 in Comanche County, to Fred A. and Nellie (Thomas) Schneeberger. She attended Pleasant Valley School before the family moved to Lawton where she graduated from Lawton High School. She married Paul Noble Fields on May 10, 1953 in Lawton. Joan was a secretary for Fort Smith Couch and Bedding Company, City National Bank, Wichita National Life and General Adjustment Bureau. She was a successful Mary Kay Cosmetic Consultant, where she was awarded a vehicle. Joan also was an Arbonne Skin Care Consultant for several years. She and her husband volunteered on several mission trips to Mexico where they assisted in teaching Sunday School to local children and building small homes. She was one of the founders of LUK KLUB, a children’s ministry at Lawton Heights Methodist Church. At Lawton Heights, she served on various committees and was active in the choir. Joan was also involved in children’s ministry at First United Methodist Church, and she taught the Crusader’s Sunday School Class for many years. While attending First United Methodist Church, she served on various committee, was active in Methodist Women, and also sang in the choir. For several years, she and her husband delivered flowers each week to members who were not able to attend church or were hospitalized. Joan volunteered for various organizations including Red Cross. And she was a staunch supporter of Lawton PTA where she served in various capacities including President of the Lawton PTA Council. Joan was a member of National Insurance Women. She served as President of Insurance Women of Lawton. She was an active member of Business and Professional Women. Joan was also a long-time member of the Pioneer Women’s Club, where she enjoyed working to get the floats ready for the annual Lawton Birthday Parade. Joan began an official “Red Hat” Club known as Simply Sisters. She enjoyed their monthly gatherings as well as preparing floats for the annual Lawton Birthday Parade. Joan’s Life may be remembered as “A life well spent helping others.”
The family would like to give a special thanks to the wonderful caregivers in Memory Care at Ten Oaks Assisted Living and McMahon Tomlinson Nursing Home for their loving care and kindness. The family would also like to extend thanks to Dr. Krista Gordon for the Compassionate care she provided during Joan’s journey through Alzheimer’s Dementia.
Mrs. Fields is survived by her daughter and son in law: Celiece and Steve Cherry of Lawton; her son, Timothy Paul Fields of Texas; and her grandchildren: Hettie Ann Cherry and Mia Fields.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her brother, Clifford Schneeberger; and her sisters: Juanelle Iwan and Helen Davis.
Memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church, Lawton, OK.
