Funeral service for Carolyn Frances Lewis, age 84, of Davidson, will be at 1 p.m., Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at the First United Methodist Church, Frederick, with Rev. Lisa Beavers officiating. Burial will follow in the Davidson Cemetery under the direction of Jackson Funeral Home of Frederick. Carolyn passed away Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, at her home in Davidson.
Carolyn Frances (Burke) Lewis was born June 18, 1937, to Garland Bruce and Helen Mae (Gregory) Burke, Jr. She attended Davidson Public School, graduating from Davidson High School with the Class of 1955, where she was the Valedictorian of her class. On May 19, 1955, she and Wilbert Wayne Lewis were united in marriage at Davidson. She was the bookkeeper for the Davidson Co-op and Tillman Producers Coop for over fifty years and enjoyed visiting with all the farmers who came in over the years. Carolyn loved gardening, enjoyed beautiful flowers, and had a love for shopping. She always looked forward to the Friday night outings with the girls. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Frederick. She also served as secretary for the Rebekah Circle for many years.
She is survived by her three children: Gina McConnell and her husband Steve of Wichita, Kansas; Greg Lewis of Chattanooga, Tennessee; and Gayla Nobert and her husband Kenny of Lawton; seven grandchildren: Brandon McConnell and his wife Melissa; Ryan McConnell and his wife Rachel; Amanda Nichols and her husband Ryan; Chris Lewis; Renae Pippert; Amber Galloway and her husband Michael and Andrea Southerland and her husband Chase; and five great-grandchildren: Brighton McConnell; Prescott McConnell; Carter Pippert; Macie Galloway and Karlie Galloway.
She was preceded in death by her parents, G.B. and Helen Burke; and her husband, Wilbert Lewis.
The family will receive friends and family on Thursday evening, Aug. 19, 2021, at the Jackson Funeral Home from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Carolyn may also be viewed on Friday at the First United Methodist Church in Frederick from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
The funeral will be live streamed. It will be on the First United Methodist website (fredfumc.org/funerals) or directly at this link: https://youtu.be/LbzFd4e_DJM
Due to COVID-19 Pandemic masks are requested at the church.
