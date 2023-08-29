Carolyn J. Ferguson, beloved daughter, wife, mother, and grandmother passed to her heavenly home Aug. 25, 2023 in Temple.
Funeral Services will be at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023 at the Randlett United Methodist Church in Randlett, with Pastors Richard Levings and Sean Jackson officiating.
Carolyn was born July 12, 1939, to Claud and Olga Daniel in Lawton. Carolyn attended Walters Public Schools and graduated in 1957. She was an employee of the Haggar Slack Company until she met the love of her life, Joe Ferguson. Carolyn and Joe were married June 17, 1961, at the First United Methodist Church in Walters. Their first home was in Morrison where Joe was the Vo-Ag teacher. Carolyn was very supportive of Joe in his capacity as a long-time educator.
Carolyn was blessed to have a wonderful son Larry. Carolyn never missed a livestock show or any event Larry went to and always brought her camera with her to capture the moment. The biggest highlight of her life was her two grandsons, Clayton, and Caleb. Once again with her camera in hand she never missed a moment to capture an event whether a Christmas play, stock show or graduation. Carolyn was a dedicated member of the Randlett Methodist Church, a collector of many things including antiques, and had a love for all animals, and most of all, her Pomeranian dogs.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years Joe, son and daughter-in-law Larry and Gaye Lei; grandchildren: Clayton and wife Julia, and Caleb; sister Claudette Daniel; brother in-law Jimmy Ferguson; many nieces, nephews, cousins, dear friends, and her dog Molly.
Memorial donations can be made to the Fairview Cemetery, Randlett.