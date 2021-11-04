Carolyn Baker Harris Nov 4, 2021 47 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Carolyn Baker Harris was born on Jan. 3, 1950, to Samuel Baker Jr. and Udene Baker in Lawton.She gave her life to Christ at a young age and was a dedicated member of the Church of the Living God P.G.T. She resided in Lawton, but spent her last years in Arlington, Texas.On Saturday, Oct. 24, 2021, God called her home while she slept.Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband William O. Harris and her parents. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Carolyn Baker Harris Lawton Christianity William O. Harris God Arlington Parents Samuel Baker Jr. Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists