Carolyn Baker Harris was born on Jan. 3, 1950, to Samuel Baker Jr. and Udene Baker in Lawton.

She gave her life to Christ at a young age and was a dedicated member of the Church of the Living God P.G.T. She resided in Lawton, but spent her last years in Arlington, Texas.

On Saturday, Oct. 24, 2021, God called her home while she slept.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband William O. Harris and her parents.