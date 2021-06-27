Memorial service for Carolyn A. Stone will be 11:30 a.m., Friday, July 2, 2021 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Mark Henslee, retired Presbyterian minister officiating.
A private family burial will be held at Post Cemetery, Fort Sill.
Carolyn A. Stone, 88, passed away Tuesday, June 22, 2021 in Lawton. She was born June 22, 1933 in Jackson, Mississippi. She married Hardy R. Stone, III in 1953, and became an Army wife moving 25 times in 27 years.
Carolyn was a lifelong Presbyterian having grown up in the First Presbyterian Church in Jackson before joining Westminster Presbyterian Church in Lawton, in 1953, where she was a member for 68 years and an Elder.
Carolyn was active in veteran-related issues serving as a volunteer at the Fort Sill Veterans Center, the Military Welcome Center, and the Fort Sill National Cemetery. In 2003, she was the first recipient of the Carolyn Stone Distinguished Service Award presented by the Comanche County Veterans Council.
Carolyn loved to sing, and was a member of Sweet Adelines International. She had a true love of nature, was an avid birder, and with five of her six children graduating from OU, was possibly the biggest Sooner fan in Oklahoma.
Carolyn loved people by generously sharing encouraging words, her beautiful smile, and snug hugs from her 5’2” frame that left you feeling 6’4”. Her friendships meant the world to her, and she rarely missed the weekly gatherings of The Ditzy Dozen, a group of local military widows.
The biggest love of Carolyn’s life was her late husband, Hardy, to whom she was married for 50 years until his death in 2003. Their beautiful love story was chronicled through their many love letters that she compiled into an aptly titled book, When Carolyn Met Hardy. She often remarked how blessed she was to have caught Hardy Stone’s eye, but we all know that he was the lucky one.
Carolyn was exceedingly thankful for the many blessings in her life and always chose to accentuate the positive and relied on her strong Christian faith and love of God and Jesus through life’s highs and lows.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband, Col. (Retired) Hardy R. Stone, III, and is survived by their six children: Laura; Hardy; Amy; Robert; Margaret; and Andrew; 17 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren.
Carolyn would like to leave you with a verse from one of her favorite songs, Accentuate the Positive, by Johnny Mercer from 1945:
“You gotta accentuate the positive
Eliminate the negative
Latch on to the affirmative
Don’t mess with Mr. In-between.”
In lieu of flowers, we would appreciate donations to the Westminster Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund, 7110 W. Gore Blvd, Lawton, OK 73505.
