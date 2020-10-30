Caroline Ruth Tinney 76 of Fletcher went to her heavenly home on October26, 2020.
Graveside service will be 11:00 A.M. Saturday October 31, 2020 at the Little Washita Cemetery with Pastor Margaret Johnson officiating. Burial will follow under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home.
Caroline was born February 25, 1944 in Lawton to Allen and Iva (Tehauno) Mihecoby. She was a proud full blood member of the Comanche Nation of Oklahoma and a member of the Little Washita UMC.
Caroline enjoyed attending church at Little Washita, shopping with her children, gardening, studying the bible. Playing with her great grandchild, looking forward to the 2nd great grandchild, watching her stories, avid OU football fan and the Dallas Cowboys.
Caroline is survived by: two children: Nicole Tinney and Howard Tinney both of Fletcher; one grandchild Marisa Tinney Trevino and a great grand Amaya Trevino and one on the way; special cousins: Deloris Karty, Ramona Gooday, Laverna Tahsequah and Pat Lavoie, many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by: parents: Allen and Iva Mihecoby, siblings: Fernel Mihecoby, Virgil Mihecoby, Joyce Mihecoby and Vernon Mihecoby.