Funeral services for Carole Jean Bryan will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at the Snyder First United Methodist Church, Snyder, with Rev. Les Bussell, Pastor officiating.
Burial will be in the Fairlawn Cemetery, Snyder, under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home of Snyder.
The family will greet friends Tuesday, May 25, 2021 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home in Snyder.
Carole Jean Bryan, 82, Snyder, passed away Saturday, May 22, 2021 at her home in Snyder. She was born June 28, 1938 in Ripley, Oklahoma to Clifford Lawrence and Louise Dortha (Wade) Dunkin. As a ten year old she worked at a drugstore getting patron’s soda pops. She attended school in Ripley until high school where she moved to Cushing High School. She went to Blackwood Business College in Oklahoma City and went to work for GMAC. She met her husband Jimmie at Holley’s Drive-In in Oklahoma City, and they later married on July 20, 1958 at the First Methodist Church in Cushing. Two years later they had their first daughter Sherry Davis. Carole continued working while raising a daughter, and Jimmie drove a truck cross country. At the end of her 30 year career with GMAC, she adopted her daughter Tamara, and two years later adopted her son Tony. After her retirement from GMAC, she began working part-time at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church. She spent the following years raising two kids, taking them to sports, school functions and was always the Class Mom. All the kids always wanted to ride with her because they always got extra treats like soda and candy. She ran a loving home and was a loving wife and mother. She was an example of what a wife, mother and grandmother should be.
Survivors include her husband, Jimmie Bryan of the home; her sister, Patsy Fudge and brother-in-law Willy; brother-in-law, Leon Crowley; her daughters: Sherry Davis and Tamara Petering; son, Tony Bryan and wife Jessie; grandchildren: Chris, Misty, Zane, Macy, Katelyn, Nixon and Connor, and her great-grandchildren: Damien, Shilah, Zyrie, nieces, Laurie Bryan, Debbie Blanche and Nephew, Mikel Crowley.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister Jane Crowley.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com.