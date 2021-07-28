Funeral service for Carole J. Hazelbaker, 78, of Lawton will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, July 30, 2021 at Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home Chapel.
Mrs. Hazelbaker passed away on Sunday, July 25, 2021 in Lawton.
Burial will be held at Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin.
Viewing will be held on Thursday, July 29, 2021 from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. with a special viewing and visitation for family and friends from 6 p.m until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Carole June Hazelbaker, age 78, of Lawton, passed away peacefully at home on July 25, 2021. Carole was born Sept. 19, 1942 to Vivian and Raymond E. Meredith. She graduated from Walters High School and furthered her education at Cameron University. She was a Mary Kay consultant for 47 years and also served as director of the Miss Lawton Pageant. Carole was an upstanding and respected member of the Lawton community and dedicated much of her time and energy to bettering the world around her. She was a member of many local and national organizations and held multiple offices, most notably: the BPO Does, Pioneer Women, Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, and the local and state PTA.
She is survived by her loving children: Terry Bright; Rick Sims Hazelbaker; Rita Templin and her husband Bob; Sherry Bona Stepp; Robert Anthony Bona; John (Danny) Bona and wife Dawn. She was the proud grandmother to 18 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren and one great great-grandchild.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Richard Hazelbaker; son, Thomas Berry (widow Mary) and her mother and father.
