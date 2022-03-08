Funeral service for Carole Gwen Lowery, age 88, of Frederick, will be 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at Orr Gray Gish Chapel with Reverend Lisa Beavers, pastor of First United Methodist Church officiating.
She passed away Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Frederick Nursing Center. Burial will be in the Frederick Memorial Cemetery.
Carole was born in her Grandmother’s farm house east of Mangum, on May 24, 1933. A few years later, her family moved to Phoenix. After Pearl Harbor, they moved to California. In 1945, after WWII, they relocated to Frederick. She was graduated from Frederick High School in 1951 and began college at Colorado State University. In 1952 she and Guy Greenfield were married at the First Baptist Church in Frederick. The Greenfields had three children, after which Carole finished her college degree at Hardin-Simmons University in Abilene. Carole had a lovely singing voice and sang in many church and school venues. She and Guy served churches in Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Alabama, and Florida. She was an excellent cook, seamstress, and quilter. She was trained to work with children in church and for a couple of years in the 1980’s, she was the Minister to Children at the Cliff Temple Baptist Church in Dallas, where her brother, Danny, was pastor. She and her husband loved to travel, logging trips to Europe, the United Kingdom, the Middle Eastern Bible lands, South America, and Hawaii.
She and Jack Lowery were married in September 2002. They were members of the First United Methodist Church in Frederick.
Carole was preceded in death by her parents: Roy and Nell Griffin; a son: Nelson Greenfield; and her husband: Jack Lowery.
Survivors include her daughter: Paige Polson (Rink) of Rifle, Colorado; a son: Todd Greenfield (Pattie) of Hudson Oaks, Texas; two granddaughters: Chandler and Corey Greenfield of Hudson Oaks; a brother: Dr. Danny Griffin (Marilyn) of Arlington, Texas; two nieces: Natalie Griffin Mitchell (David) and Jessica Griffin Bullock (Mike); and a nephew: Allen R. Griffin (Holly).
