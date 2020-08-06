Funeral service for Carol Yvonne Cannon, 85, of Lawton will be at 2 pm on Friday, August 7, 2020 at the Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home Chapel. Due to the current COVID-19 virus, face masks are required for the service, they will also be provided. If you would like to attend virtually, please
Join Zoom Meeting:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89467582060?pwd=SlBlUzFRTHVodGpnaEpFdG5zRkkxUT09
The service will also be live streamed from the Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home website.
Carol Yvonne Edwards Cannon was born on December 24th, 1934, to James Elmer Edwards and Minnetta Marie Keel Edwards. She grew up in Texas and Oklahoma. She attended Bacone College and Central State College (now University of Central Oklahoma) and received a Bachelors Degree in Arts and later a Masters Degree in Education and Guidance Counseling. She worked at Cameron University, Apache, and the B.I.A. as a counselor working with American Indian Students. She was a member of Phi Delta Kappa. She was also a member of the First United Methodist Church and was currently attending Lawton Aldersgate Redemption Church.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Julie and son, Rob.
She is survived by numerous family members and friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the a charity of the donor’s choice or to the Missing or Murdered Indigenous Women charity.
Viewing will be on Thursday from 1 pm to 5 pm and on Friday from 10 am to 2 pm at the Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
