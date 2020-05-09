Carol Velta Collier Perkins of Converse passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020. She was born February 28, 1946, in Lawton OK to Ralph Thomas Collier and Velma Laverne Wells Collier.
Carol loved her family and enjoyed reading, slot games, and shopping. She was a member of Chapel Hill United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Randall Collier.
Survivors are her husband, Freedom F. Perkins of Converse, formerly of Hondo; son, Jeffry Kent Stoss of Midwest City OK; daughter, Diana Lynn “DeDe” Kodad (James) of Odessa; step-children, Wanda L. Perkins of San Antonio, Freedom Perkins Jr., M.D. (Sylvia, M.D.) of Little Rock AR, and Mike M. Perkins of Castroville; three grandchildren; sister, Nancy Teague (Terry) of Universal City; brother, Dan Collier (Wanda) of Edmond OK; sister-in-law, Cherle Collier; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She is greatly missed by her family and her “four-legged fur baby,” Rascal.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
The family suggests memorials may be made to Chapel Hill United Methodist Church, 4114 S.W. Loop 410, San Antonio TX 78227, 210-673-0000.
