Carol “Tootie” Jay, 65, of Fort Cobb, went to her heavenly home on June 29, 2021. She was born June 22, 1956 in Lawton, to Elmer Jay Sr, and Leatrice Jay.
Carol was raised in the Apache and Fort Cobb area. She attended and graduated school at Fort Cobb High School. Carol was truly “One in a Million”, to know her was to love her. Carol was a cook by trade and a caretaker by heart, and always the hardest worker. Carol enjoyed working for Wichita and Apache Tribe AOA programs. She enjoyed going to the casino and trying her luck. Above all, Carol loved spending time with her family and was the best Kahkoo in the world.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer Finley Jay Sr. and Leatrice Pewewardy Jay; companion, Charles Gene Nelson; son, Eric Elmer Jay; sisters: Alice Jay, Mary Ruth Williams, and Patricia Cisco; brothers: Elmer Jay Jr., John Jay, Bobby Jay, Donald Jay Tahbonmah, Eugene Mithlo, and Roy Mitchell; aunts: Virginia Jay and Mary Hawkins; paternal grandparents, Claude and Mae Jay Nesahkluah; maternal grandparents, Mary and Ralph Pewewardy; Beloved Apache Grandpa and Grandma, Bill Watson Mithlo & Lavina Mithlo.
Carol is survived by daughters: Halana Jay, Anadarko; Cecelia Barker, Broken Arrow; Ciara Kaywaykla, Broken Arrow; ten grandchildren: Summer, John, Dante, Jordan, Gracee, Jocee, Sadee, Ezekiel, Kameron, and Taylor. Sisters: Sandy Jay and Anthony Hainta; Lottie Jay Watkins and Matthew Watkins; and special sweet grandson, Trentyn Marshall Hainta all of Anadarko. Special niece, Misty Jay; pets: dog, Maggie Jay; cat, George Jay; special brothers and sisters: Kenneth “Goat” Chasenah; Harry Mithlo; Biscuit Mithlo; Melvin Mithlo; Lavera Birdshead, and Elvina Poolaw. Mescelaro sisters: Idella Starr; Naomi Saenz; Jan Treas; Lynelle Treas-Wilson; Toni Doris; Edith Mora.
Funeral will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 3, 2021, at United Methodist Church of Apache. Burial will be at noon, Saturday, July 3, 2021, at Cache Creek Cemetery, Apache.
Visitation will be 1 p.m. — 6 p.m., July 1, 2021, and 4 p.m. — 7 p.m., July 2, 2021, at Ray and Martha’s Funeral Home, Anadarko.
Arrangements are under the direction of Ray and Martha’s Funeral Home, Anadarko.