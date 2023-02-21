Carol Sue Miller of Nocona, Texas, passed from this life Feb. 15, 2023, at the age of 75. Carol was born Sept. 25, 1947, in Snyder, OK, to Herman and Berniece Lett.
Carol had a strong work ethic and business mind. She worked up to owning a Baskin-Robbins in Duncan, which she ran very successfully.
She met Rick Miller, and the two married July 17, 1982, in Snyder, OK. The two raised four children.
Carol was full of love! She was a devoted wife and mother. Her family meant the world to her! She had a heart for helping people in whatever ways she could. She even volunteered with hospice, a service that requires such selflessness and empathy.
Carol also loved her pets, and at one point she had 7 dogs and 11 cats! Living in the country, she often recovered animals that people had dropped off. Her tender heart made sure all those animals had loving homes!
When she wasn’t working or volunteering, Carol enjoyed being outside, especially gardening and bird-watching.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents and by one son, Bryan Miller.
She is survived by her husband of 40 years Rick Miller; their children: Kevin Miller, Stephanie Miller, and Julie Graham; and siblings: Basil Lett, Jane Cadillac, and Eldon Lett; and four grandchildren.
Carol’s passing leaves a space no one could ever fill. All who knew her have been forever changed. She will be dearly missed!
Carol’s funeral will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at Scott-Morris Funeral Home. Her family will receive visitors at 1 p.m. the day of the service.