Carol Sue Miller of Nocona, Texas, passed from this life Feb. 15, 2023, at the age of 75. Carol was born Sept. 25, 1947, in Snyder, OK, to Herman and Berniece Lett.

Carol had a strong work ethic and business mind. She worked up to owning a Baskin-Robbins in Duncan, which she ran very successfully.

