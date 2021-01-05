Carol Sue (Cook) Sellers
1950-2020
Graveside services for Carol Sue (Cook) Sellers, of Lawton, will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021 in Fairlawn Cemetery.
Carol was born on Dec. 18, 1950 in Chickasha. She was the daughter of Thomas J. Cook and Marcella Maxine (McCrea) Cook. Carol died Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020 in Binger.
Carol grew up in Chickasha and graduated Chickasha High School in 1969. She then went to college at OCLA, now USAO. She went on to get her registered nursing degree from St. Anthony’s.
On June 1, 1973, Carol married Randell Sellers in Chickasha. They had over 47 years of marriage together.
She was a RN and had worked for Dr. Drewry in Lawton and then worked at Memorial Hospital as a nurse supervisor over several departments.
Carol enjoyed riding the Harley with Randell and she liked OU Football. She was the easiest person to talk with and would do anything to help someone. She always put others first ahead of herself. She wasn’t just a mother but a best friend. She loved her family dearly.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Gary Cook and sister Marcia Cook Camp.
Survivors include her husband Randell Sellers; and son Zac Sellers of Lawton; grandchildren: Zaylee Sellers and Aria Hernandez; brothers: Bill Cook and Thomas Cook; nieces, nephews and other extended family and friends.
