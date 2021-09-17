Graveside service for Carol Ruth Turner, age 73, of Mountain Park, will be at 6 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at the Mountain Park Cemetery, Mountain Park, with the Rev. Harold Gaches officiating. Burial will follow under the direction of Jackson Funeral Home of Frederick.
Carol passed away Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at her home in Mountain Park.
Carol Ruth (Dempsey) Turner was born Oct. 6, 1947, to Cleve Edward and Helen Lorena (Denham) Dempsey. She attended Con 8 School through the fourth grade then transferred to Mountain Park Public School, where she graduated from Mountain Park High School in 1965. On March 30, 1968, she and Robert Dee Turner were united in marriage on the family farm west of Mountain Park. She worked for Goodyear as the manager of the Green Tire Department for 20 years. She retired in 2003. After retirement she babysat for her family and friends for many years. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, they were her life. She was a wonderful cook; most known for her chocolate chip and peanut butter cookies and her wonderful homemade chicken strips. She enjoyed going to the lake and spending time with her siblings.
She is survived by her husband, Robert Dee Turner of the home; one son, Paul Turner and his wife Junetta of Murphy, Texas; one daughter, Christy McPherson and her husband Jim of Tipton; one brother, Henry Dempsey of Mountain Park; four sisters: Mary Ann Grantham and husband Ronnie of Snyder; Bonnie Breeze and her husband Gary of Mountain Park; Cleta Jackson of Snyder; Helen Harden of Tipton; five grandchildren: Rebecca Dell Beam and husband Elias; Austin Kyle McPherson; Kara Lyn McPherson; Sarah Nicole Turner and Rachel Grace Turner.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Cleve and Lorena Dempsey; two brothers-in-law: Charles Jackson and Charles Harden; and one sister-in-law, Laverne Dempsey.
