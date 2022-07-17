Funeral services for Carol Lynn Collier will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 20, 2022 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel.
Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery, Lawton.
The family will greet friends from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
Carol Lynn Collier, 50, of Lawton, passed away Wednesday, July 14, 2022 at her home in Lawton surrounded by her loving family. She was born a twin of the union between Johnnie and Pearlie Collier on Sept. 30, 1971. Carol was born with Down Syndrome which presented many challenges during her lifetime. Her parents fought hard to see that she received everything that she needed from The Lawton Public School system. She graduated with her twin brother, Sam in 1990. She was the first young adult in special education to walk across the stage with her “normal” twin. Carol participated in several Special Olympics in her younger years. She loved music, swimming and doing her “homework”. She spent many days at the Adam’s Workshop, later named Quality Enterprises of Lawton, until her decline in health began about seven months ago. It was there that she was surrounded by her peers and staff that loved her. Carol worked at El Chico’s for a period of time and was assigned the meticulous task of preparing the silverware. God saw fit to bless our family with Carol. She was a beautiful soul and a ray of sunshine to us. She was her dad’s best buddy and loved by us all. Carol brought joy and laughter to us, and her presence will forever be missed.
She is survived by her father of the home, six siblings: Barbara Jackson and husband Stanley; Jacquelyn Collier; Sandra Collier; Pamela Brown; Sharon D. Turner and husband Hershel, and her twin brother, Samuel Collier.
Carol is preceded in death by her mother, and brother, Johnnie Collier Jr.