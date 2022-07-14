Carol June Levonik of Elgin, entered her heavenly home at the age of 81 on Tuesday, July 12, 2022. She was born on April 24, 1941, to Ernest McConnel and Frances Vivian (Blackburn) Coker in Cushing.
She worked for a time at Allen’s Drug Store in Wewoka. She also worked at Haggar Slacks Manufacturing for over 15 years at the Lawton Plant. She was also employed by Goodwill industries as a furniture upholstery. Carol enjoyed gardening, arts and crafts and traveling. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the apple of her eye. She loved to travel and spend time with her sister, May, as well as her children and friends. She had a passion for arts and crafts and collected frogs. She and her late husband Jim spent time riding mountain bikes, Cowboy shooting, and photography.
She is survived by her daughter, Debbie Tretter and husband Don of Elgin; sons: Nickey Climer and significant other; Cathy of Perrin,Texas; Toney Climer and wife Linda of Indiahoma; grandchildren: Michelle Donn’ Lindsey of Elgin and Cody James Climer, of Indiahoma; great-grandchildren: Lexie Baker and Adley Lindsey; siblings: May McConnel and Dennis McConnel; stepsister, Patty Howard of Perry, and several nieces and nephews.
Carol was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Levonik; a sister, Vivian Knight, and her parents.
Visitation for Carol will be held at Elgin Funeral Home on Thursday, July 14, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The family will greet and visit friends and guests from 6 p.m. — 8 p.m.
Graveside Service will be held at Little Cemetery in Little, suburb of Seminole, at 11 a.m. on Friday July 15, 2022.