Carol Jean Cody “Beloved AC”, 52 of Lawton went to be with our heavenly father on October 13, 2020. She was a beloved friend and funeral director at Comanche Nation Funeral Home. Carol attended and graduated from Dallas Institute of Funeral Services. Pastor Justin Cody will officiate.
She was born to Spencer and Lutie (Oyebi) Cody May 9, 1968 in Lawton. She was the mother of 2 sons and 3 daughters. Carol was known by many as Aunt Carol, to her nieces and nephews as Beloved AC, and to her grandchildren as “grammy”. She opened her arms and heart to everyone she met and impacted the lives of many people. She was a missionary and an evangelist with YWAM and used her job as a funeral director as a part of her ministry to show God’s love to those who were grieving. She loved to make people laugh and everyone loved her and thought her to be amazing, sweet, funny, and one of the most special people in their lives. There wasn’t a person who met her that didn’t love her and carry a special bond with.
Carol is survived by her children, Jacob, Cali, Nicole, Gabriel and Lilah of Lawton and grandson Dakota Ray George. Brothers, Spencer and Becky Lynne Cody of Tecumseh, Michael and Becky Sue Cody of Lansdale, PA, Mark and Sene Cody of Yukon, Alfonso Delatorre-Ruiz of Lawton, Joel Oyebi of Tennessee, and Frank and Debra Tartsah-Cody of Cache. Sisters Winona Morris of Apache, Becki Jayne Cody-Gilder of Apache, Tara Oyebi of Boone and Cindie Logan of Apache. Bonus siblings David Cable of Cache, Marisol Teran-Pinion, Erin Hall. Uncles Fred Oyebi and Pat Oyebi, aunties Donna Navarro, Carol Cody-Bronaugh, Lavonne Topfi, Susie Oyebi and many nieces, nephews and grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her father and mother Spencer and Lutie (Oyebi) Cody, brother, Elmer Cody, Sisters Pearl “Tex” Delatorre-Ruiz, and Tommie Lee Cody.
Visitation will be Friday from 2PM until 5 PM at the funeral home.
The wake for Carol will be Friday, October 16, 2020 7 — 9 p.m. at the Apache First Pentecostal Church.
Memorial Service will be Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Apache First Pentecostal Church.
Graveside service will be at 1:00 P.M. at the Carnegie City Cemetery under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home.
Face masks and social distancing will be required.