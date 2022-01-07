Graveside service for Carol Jane Rambo will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 10, 2022 at Sunset Memorial Gardens with Rev. Paul Appleby, Pastor of First Christian Church, Lawton, Oklahoma officiating.
Arrangements are under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Carol Jane Rambo, Lawton, died Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021 in Wichita Falls, Texas at the age of 86. She was born Jan. 18, 1935 in Pampa, Texas to S.R. and Mattie Maurene (Schrock) Glidewell Jr. She earned her degree from North Texas Teachers College, which is now known as the University of North Texas.
She married James Wilson “Jim” Rambo on June 8, 1957 in Wichita Falls. They moved to Lawton shortly after their marriage where they made their permanent home.
Carol worked for Lawton Public Schools for 29 years, having spent most of her time teaching at Lawton High School where she served as the High Stepper sponsor. She was a member of First Christian Church.
Jim and Carol enjoyed camping, fishing, boating, traveling and any other adventure they could think of. They traveled internationally on trips with friends. They had a motorhome they would load up and take on grand adventures from coast to coast and even Alaska. They drove the Yukon highway to Alaska and talked about the highway being such a washboard that it vibrated a hole in the milk carton in the refrigerator and there was a mess to contend with!
Carol and Jim loved their golden Cocker Spaniels. Over the years they had Taffy, Taffy II, and Max. Carol had to say goodbye to Max just this August. Each dog had to be a great traveler because Carol and Jim took them on all their motorhome travels.
Carol is survived by her goddaughter, Paula Wilson Dreyfuss, and godson, Kelly Wilson and wife Beki. She is also survived by many of friends she and Jim knew, loved, and traveled with over the years.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Jim on June 15, 2012, and a brother, S.R. Gildewell, III.