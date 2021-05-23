A funeral Mass for Carol J. (Dodson) Geiger will be held at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Sterling, on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at 2 p.m. Burial will follow at the Sterling Cemetery under the direction of the Fletcher Funeral Home.
A wake service will be held at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church at 7 p.m. on Monday, May 24, 2021.
Visitation will be held Saturday from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m., Sunday from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m., and Monday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. At the Fletcher Funeral Home.
Carol went to her Heavenly Home on May 18, 2021 at the age of 87 years. Carol was born on Oct. 17, 1933 in Elgin to Walter and Etta (Comer) Dodson. She had to quit school in eight grade to help run the laundry mat because of her mother’s health. Carol married Henry Geiger Sr. on Dec. 4,1950 in Our Lady’s Catholic Church. They were married for 57 years and were blessed with five children. She was a homemaker and worked on the farm with Henry most of her life. She loved gardening and raising parakeet and chickens. She was a cook for Sterling Public Schools for a few years.
She is survived by her children: Linda Warner (Pat) of Rush Springs; Jeanie Smith, Nevada, MO.; Henry H. Geiger Jr. (Angie), Rush Springs; and Mary Lake (Brent) Hobbs, NM; grandchildren: Stacy Warner (Kara); Aaron Warner (Jennifer); Henry H. Geiger III (Mallory); Christina Brittain (Clint); Kailee Ainsworth (Ryan); Carol J. Pennington (James); Billy Smith (Jessica); Bradley Geiger (Kendra); Stanton Geiger (Lindsay); Cheyenne Taff (Justin), and Bryan Lake; great-grandchildren: Ethen; Peyton; Ave Warner; Lori Hedrick; Alexis Warner (Russ); Austin Warner; Kenley; Brayden; Baylee Geiger; Alli; Wyatt; Grady Geiger; Randy Collins; Silas; Noa Smith; Case; Caityn Brittain; Henry IV; Hagan; Slaten Geiger; Braylee; Liam; and Nolan Ainsworth; great great-grandchild, Kaden Hedrick; and many nieces and nephews.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents: Walter and Etta Dodson; her husband, Henry; her son Billy and daughter-in-law Kim; granddaughter, Alexis Collins; son-in-law, Bill Smith; two sisters: Loreta and Mary; eight brothers: Homer, Jim, Carl, Don, Elmer, Albert, Kenneth, and Richard.
An online guestbook is available at FletcherAndElginFuneral.com.