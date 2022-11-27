Funeral services for Carol Lynn (Lockhart) Carter, 56, of Cache will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022 at Cache Christian Church with Pastor John Webb officiating.
Burial will follow at Cache Cemetery under the direction of Whinery-Huddleston Funeral Service, 6210 NW Cache Road, Lawton, OK 73505.
Viewing will be held on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the Stony Huddleston Memorial Chapel.
Carol Lynn (Lockhart) Carter was born May 16, 1966 in Lawton, to Kenneth Raymond and Shirley Jean (Risinger) Lockhart. She attended Cache Public School but graduated from Shawnee High School in 1984. She was an avid Dallas Cowboy fan and loved watching her kids and grandkids play sports. She also loved her fur babies Buddy and Sanoma.
Carol is survived by her father Ken Lockhart; one son, Ryan Carter; three daughters: Taylor Carter, Cinnamon Carter and fiancé Rocky Flinn, and Carla Kinman and husband Jeremy; seven grandkids: Cayleigh, Cambree, Jaxon Kinman, Cooper and Jayden Crosby, and Grayson and Corbin Flinn; two nieces: Jessica and Casey Ballou and Lindsey Carter; one nephew, Quintin Addy; two great-nephews: Adrian and Andre Goodson; six aunts: Leona Turner of Cache, Elaine, Janis, June, Vicki and Laurie Lockhart of Michigan; two uncles: John of Michigan and Carroll of Montana; plus a host of cousins, other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her mother Shirley Risinger Lockhart; sister, Shirlene Carter; grandparents, Claude and Willis Risinger, and Orville and Ruby Lockhart; and one aunt Claudine Hill.