Funeral service for Carol Ann Nunn, 77, of Apache, Oklahoma, will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020 at the Apache High School Event Center with Dr. Dale Linebaugh, officiating and Dewayne Wilcox and Robert Nunn speaking. Burial will follow at the Fairview Cemetery under the direction of the Fletcher Funeral Home with Jeramy Sechrist, officiating. Visitation will be held Wednesday from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and Thursday and Friday from 9:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. The family will be gathering Friday evening at Larry and Jennie’s house (West on Highway 19 to CS 2580 at the dead end) if you would like to come and visit with them.
Carol Ann (Doyle) Nunn was born July 8, 1943 in Lawton, OK to Edward and Clara (Hewes) Doyle. She was a lifetime resident of Apache and graduated from Apache High School in 1961. Ann married Billy Nunn on September 1, 1961 and the two were married for 59 years. She was a member of the Farmerette Quilting Club, the Stitch in Time Sewing Club, and the Apache Roundup Club. Ann loved working outside and would have rather been driving the tractor, wheat trucks, or combines than being inside cleaning. She had a love for horses and working cattle with Bill. She always said, “He won’t admit it, but I was the best hired hand he ever had!”. She started her pharmacy tech job with Whetzel Drug Store before going to work with Mike Melton at Apache Drug for 30 years. She dearly loved serving her friends and neighbors in her community. Her favorite activity was family events and being with her kids and grandkids. She fondly accepted and treated everyone’s children as her own and was happiest with her house full of people eating and visiting. She loved hosting all the family holiday events, attending family reunions, and going on the “Girls Cousin Trips”!
She is survived by her husband, Billy Martin Nunn, of the home; her 3 sons: Billy David Nunn and his wife Kelly, of Chickasha, Robert Allen Nunn and his wife Karen, of Medina, OH, and Larry Dean Nunn and his wife Jennie, of Apache; 2 sisters: Rose Marie Hopkins, of Norman and Jackie Sue Love, of Cyril; 13 grandchildren: David Allen Nunn and his wife Sarah, Jordan Ann Nunn, Josie Tate Thrasher and her husband Dalton, Noah Cole Nunn, Jacob Tyler Nunn, Nathan Michael Nunn, John Robert Nunn, Jason Edward Nunn, Billy Dean Nunn, Brayden Louis Nunn, Blayke Edward Nunn, Jessica Marshall and her husband Jason, and Jennifer Hurst and her husband Shelby; 8 great grandchildren with 1 on the way; and many nieces and nephews who she loved like her own.
She was proceeded in death by her parents: Eddie Doyle and Clara Jewell Doyle Bruce and her sister, Betty Jane Vail.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Apache Cowboy Church, the Apache High School, or the Apache Regional Foundation.
An Online Guestbook is available at FletcherAndElginFuneral.com.