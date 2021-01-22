Carol Ann (Cornwell) Miles passed away on the evening of Monday, January 4, 2021, in Lawton, Oklahoma at the age of 82. Carol was born on Feb 19, 1939, in Georgetown, Illinois to Hubert and Ruby Cornwell. Carol was one of four children: Billie, Marilyn, Carol and Hubert; she is survived by her brother, Hubert R. Cornwell (Butch) of Illinois.
Carol married her high school sweetheart, Kenneth E. Miles, on June 20, 1959. Kenneth was military, so they moved a lot and finally settled in Lawton, Oklahoma, Kenneth passed away at home on April 4, 2016. They raised three children; Dennis Miles (Dessie), Susan Hobbs (Kenneth) and Connie Wood (Bill). They also had six grandchildren; Chris, David (passed away on Feb 2, 2019), Brandi, Angel, Amanda and DeLynna. They were blessed with eleven great-grandchildren: Chris, Kylie, Kenzie, Kelsie, Alden, Noah, Joshua, Ellie, Lily, Ethan and one on the way.
Carol is survived by her three children and their spouses, her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren. Carol is also survived by a special niece Marilyn’s daughter, Cindy Billings of Crawfordsville Indiana.
Carl wished to be created, so there will be no service, however, her family will have a celebration of life at a later date.