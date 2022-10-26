Carol Ann Clutter, Apache, was born Aug. 23, 1952 in Lawton, to Justin Joseph and Marie Barbara (Heitfeld) Adams. She passed away on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, in Lawton with her family at her side.
Graveside service is planned for Friday, Oct. 28, at 9 a.m. at Fort Sill National Cemetery in Elgin with Rev. Bill Schneider officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to Crews Funeral Home-Apache.
Carol received her Bachelor of Science in Business from Cameron University and Southwestern Oklahoma State University. She was employed as a Real Property Officer working for the Director of Public Works. She also worked at the Super C Mart in Apache for seven years. She married Richard “Rick” Allen Clutter on Aug. 31, 1990 in Lawton.
She loved fishing, especially trout fishing in northeast Oklahoma. No one loved Halloween more than she did and every year she threw the best parties. She also loved her puppies. Riding motorcycles with her husband was a favorite pastime. She also enjoyed spending time with her two favorite nephews and with her lifelong girlfriends after she retired.
Carol is survived by her husband of 32 years, Rick; step son, John and wife Marta Sidbury; step grandchildren: Paolo Montes and Daniel Montes III; brothers-in-law: William “Bob” Clutter and James “Jim” Clutter; sister-in-law, Angeline Adams; and nephews, Harley Adams and Shawn Adams.
She was preceded in death by her parents; infant sister, Cheryl Lynn Adams; and brother, Donald Adams.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Saint John Lutheran Church, 102 SW 7th Street, Lawton, OK 73501.