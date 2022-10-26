Carol Ann Clutter, Apache, was born Aug. 23, 1952 in Lawton, to Justin Joseph and Marie Barbara (Heitfeld) Adams. She passed away on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, in Lawton with her family at her side.

Graveside service is planned for Friday, Oct. 28, at 9 a.m. at Fort Sill National Cemetery in Elgin with Rev. Bill Schneider officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to Crews Funeral Home-Apache.