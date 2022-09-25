Memorial service for Carol A. Lovett will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 in First Baptist Church, Geronimo, with Rev. John Cullison and Rev. Steve Mallow officiating.
Private family burial will be in Letitia Cemetery.
Arrangements are under direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Carol A. Lovett died Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Lawton, at the age of 80. She was born April 29, 1942 in Camden, Arkansas to William A. and Sara (Allison) Brown. She married Bobby Dean Lovett on Sept. 5, 1961 in Lawton. He preceded her in death on March 31, 2010.
Carol worked in the retail industry for many years, having worked for TG&Y and later retired as a district manager for CATO in 2009. Carol loved to read and had a vast collection of books which she willingly shared. She encouraged her children to read from an early age and instilled her passion for reading in them. She enjoyed working crossword puzzles and was not the opponent you wanted to draw when playing Trivial Pursuit. Carol was a member of First Baptist Church in Geronimo, and she loved her church family very much.
She is survived by her three children: Kim Barber, Central High; Scott Lovett and wife Shannon, Chattanooga, and Jeff Lovett and wife Melina, Geronimo; seven grandchildren and their spouses: Lane Knapp and Kyle; Tyler Lovett and Rachel; Makenzie Lovett; Sara Lovett; Gracie Lovett; Spencer Crain and Jacob Lovett; four great-grandchildren: Walker, Hayes, Evelyn and Brindle; as well as numerous cousins.
Her parents and her husband preceded her in death.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project or the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.