Funeral services for Carol A. Ellis, 78, of Lawton, will be held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at The Family Life Church in Cyril, with Pastor Donnie Miller officiating. Burial will follow at the Celestial Gardens in Cyril, under the direction of the Fletcher Funeral Home.
Carol passed away on June 22, 2022, the 25th year of her oldest son’s (Brett) passing, in Lawton. Carol was born July 23, 1943 in Bishop, California to Albie Dublin and Mary (Compton) Prettyman.
Carol graduated from Cement High School and soon married her childhood sweetheart, David P. Ellis. The two were married for 53 years at the time of his passing, and gained four beautiful children during their marriage.
Carol worked as a preschool teacher at Cyril Head Start before moving to Lawton. Carol continued teaching preschool at Jack/Jill Daycare and Adventures Preschool. She then switched careers and began working at Cantu Services at Ft. Sill to do better for her family, putting in 12 hour days.
Carol had to medically retire in 1992 due to health reasons. Carol enjoyed cooking, making the best food you’ll ever eat, and spending as much time as possible with her grandchildren.
She is survived by two sons: Gary and his wife Stacy of Yukon, and Greg and his wife Dawn of Lawton; daughter, Tonya of Lawton; five grandchildren: Kody and his wife Hannah of Lawton; Ty who is stationed in Guam; Jordin and her husband Robert of Lawton; Tanner of Lawton, and Owen of Yukon; and two special great-grandbabies: Bowen Brett and Scarlet Rose.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband David, her son David Brett, and two brothers: Aubrey Prettyman and Otis Prettyman, and many other loved ones.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Carol’s name to The Family Life Church of Cyril.