Funeral service for former Frederick resident Carmileta June Faulconer, age 93, of Gainesville, Texas will be at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at the Jackson Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Lisa Beavers officiating. Burial will follow in the Frederick Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Jackson Funeral Home. Carm passed away Friday, July 3, 2020, in Gainesville, Texas.
Carmileta June (Raines) Faulconer was born on October 7, 1926, in Vernon, Texas to Olin and Lamoine (Switzer) Raines. Carm graduated from Vernon High School in 1945 and then attended West Texas States University where she graduated in 1949. She taught in Carlsbad, New Mexico from 1949 until 1952, when she moved to Manitou, Oklahoma where she taught until 1956. On June 20, 1952, Carm was united in marriage to Howard T. “Buck” Faulconer. He preceded her in death on March 29, 2006. She received her Master’s Degree from Southwestern University in Weatherford, Oklahoma in 1980. She taught in Frederick until her retirement in 1988. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Frederick. She was a member of the Oklahoma Educators Association and the Tillman County Retired Teachers Association. Carm was the easiest going and agreeable lady ever. The family contributes this to her living a long and physical life. She always said, “Let’s Go!” or “bring it on”, as her way of showing agreement. She loved playing games, mostly bridge, pinochle, and dominoes, back in the days in Frederick with Buck and their friends.
She is survived by a son, Mickey Faulconer and his wife Becky of Lake Kiowa, Texas; four grandchildren: Chris Faulconer and his wife Erica of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Stephanie Vines and her husband Danny of Saginaw, Texas, Dustin Keen and his wife Joanie of Lake Kiowa, Texas and Ryan Keen and his wife Lindsay of Fort Worth, Texas; and eight great-grandchildren, Hunter, Avery, and Peyton Faulconer, Christian, Devin, Arianna, Alexis, and Lukas Keen.
Carm was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Buck Faulconer on March 29, 2006; and two brothers, Dean and Robert Raines.
The family will receive friends and family from 9 — 11:00 a.m., on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at the funeral home.
An online guest book is available at www.jacksonfunneral.net