Carmerita Yvonne Meinert, 82, of Norman, passed away peacefully on March 24, 2022. She was born in Highland Park, MI on May 4, 1939 to Irving Eugene Talent and Opal Madelle (Cathey) Talent. Carmerita grew up in the household of her grandparents Cheslie and Jerline (Swann) Cathey in Detroit, MI and later Murray, KY where she was a proud graduate of Murray High School in 1957 and earned a B.S. and Masters Degree in Education at Murray State University where she was a member of Alpha Sigma Alpha. She began her elementary teaching career in Michigan and then moved to St. Louis, MO where she met and fell in love with Dale Meinert, a standout member of the St. Louis Football Cardinals. They married in Stillwater, on April 14, 1966 and eventually settled in Dale’s hometown of Lone Wolf. Carmerita continued her public school teaching career in the communities of Lone Wolf, Hollis and Dill City and also served as a counselor in Mangum. Then she pursued a Master’s Degree in School Psychometry at SWOSU in Weatherford and finished her career at the Oklahoma State Department of Education. While teaching and raising a family, Carmerita was completely devoted to Dale and managed his care as he battled Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) for 20 years.
For retirement, she relocated to the Blanchard/Norman area and began traveling the world with Oklahoma City travel clubs and enjoyed worship at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church. Throughout her career, Carmerita strived for every student to reach their full potential and she put her heart into creating school programs that highlighted their unique personalities and accomplishments. Her hobbies included sewing, reading, swimming, playing bridge and travel. She also dedicated time to playing the piano and organ for many church services. Deep friendships and cherished family bolstered her through tough times while her courage, wisdom and perseverance always won the day. She was the best mother and extremely fond and proud of her grandkids.
Carmerita is treasured by her survivors that include her daughter, Elizabeth Pierce and husband Max of Norman, and their children Aaron and Sydney and her son, Ben Meinert and wife Jody of Lone Wolf, and their children Alec and Alexis. Also, her much loved siblings: brother, James Ron Talent and wife Connie and sister, Jeanie Mae Turner and husband Donnie; nephews and nieces: Monte Meinert; Mike Meinert; Patti Axtell; Mark Meinert; Rodney Lamb and Rachel Stark and a host of other relatives and friends.
Carmerita was preceded in death by her husband, Dale Meinert; nephew, Duane Meinert and niece, Shannon Yvonne Lamb.
A special thank you to Jolynn Straws for her friendship and extraordinary care of Carmerita.
Funeral services are Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at 2 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church of Hobart. Burial will follow in the Lone Wolf Cemetery.
Viewing for Carmerita will begin Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at 1 p.m. until 8 p.m. at People’s Funeral Home, with family present to receive friends between the hours of 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Memorials for Carmerita can be made to the Lone Wolf Cemetery Association, Hobart First United Methodist Church, Lone Wolf United Methodist Church or the Murray State University Foundation.
Arrangements are entrusted to People’s Funeral Home, Lone Wolf, located at 1400 West Main Lone Wolf, Okla. 580-846-9018. Online condolences for Carmerita can be made by visiting www.peoplescooperativefuneralhome.com