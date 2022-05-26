Funeral service for Carmen Susanna Garcia-Rosario, 71 of Lawton will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, May 27, 2021 at Bethel Assembly of God with Randy Shorter, pastor officiating.
Carmen lived 71 beautiful and very blessed years on this earth. She joined her father in Heaven on May 22, 2022, surrounded by tradition and many of her loved ones. She is joining loved ones in Heaven patiently awaited by her faithful mother, Selma Klein Dambrowski, her son, Karl Heinz Marshlick who was survived by his love, Beth Ann Ingle. She also joins her nephew Adolf Dambrowski, her granddaughter, Landy Hess, her brother, Hamela Dambrowski, and her sister, Charlotte AuFmesser.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Viewing will be held on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. and Thursday, May 26, 2022 from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Carmen was born on June 7, 1950 in Bamberg, Germany and came to Lawton in 1989.
Here on this earthly realm her family follows in faith, her loving husband, Carlos Garcia-Rosario now protects his children and their spouses, Angie Dambrowski, of Hamburg, Germany; Johnnie and Rainey Marshlick, of Tulsa; Ricardo and Amy Hess, of Derby, KS; Silvano and Markus Lachenmier-Ernst, of Augsburg, Germany; Margarita and Albert Colon, of Lawton; Cynthia Garcia supported by oldest daughter, Melina Ponce, of Lawton, and Frank and Catherine Garcia, of Midwest City.
Carmen was very proud to announce to many that she encountered, that her life is also extended by 21 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.