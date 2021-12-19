It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Carmen Sosaya , of Visalia, CA. She passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Dec. 15, 2021 at the age of 96 years. Carmen spent her last years of life at her daughter’s home in Lawton.
She will be lovingly remembered by her daughter, Beatrice Perez and husband Eddie; grandchildren: Rueben, Kaylene and Dwayne Rascon; Laurie and Benjamin Holguin; Lisa Mendes; Lynda Marinez and Patricia Meza; 15 great-grandchildren and seven great great-grandchildren, as well as numerous relatives and friends. She will also be dearly missed by her friends at the Mcmahon Tomlinson Nursing Rehabilitation Center in Lawton.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 79 years, Alonso Sosaya and daughter, Daliah Segura.
Carmen was an amazing seamstress and loved sewing for her family and friends. Carmen was also known for her amazing talent in the kitchen. Her famous dishes were Chili Verde, Chile con queso and refried beans.
The family wishes to send a special thank you to the staff at the Mcmahon Tomlinson Nursing Rehabilitation Center in Lawton for their care and compassion.
No funeral or memorial service is immediately planned. The family will notify loved ones and friends when a service is scheduled.