Carmen Kunz Thompson was born Dec. 28, 1949 in Windecken, Germany in 1949. She grew up in Germany and came to Oklahoma in 1958. Carmen is survived by her husband Vincin M. Thompson, Frankfort, Kentucky, her mother Adela Sandusky, Lawton; 2 daughters: Elizabeth Rice, Oklahoma, Stephanie (Bruce) Rubeck, Ohio, 2 sons: Sthephen Thompson, Frankfort, Kentucky and Brian Thompson, Frankfort, Kentucky, 2 sisters: Ronnie Sandusky, Las Vegas, NV, Danielle Sandusky, Denver, CO; 1 brother, Pete Sandusky, Rapid City SD; 3 grandsons: Jacob Rubeck, Deric Rice and Dennis Rice; 2 granddaughters: Jamie Rubeck and Gracie Rice.
Carmen is preceded in death by her step father Leroy Sandusky and 2 brothers: Leslie Sandusky and Fred Kunz.
Private graveside service Friday at 10 a.m. July 17, 2020 in Frankfort, Kentucky.