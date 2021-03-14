Funeral service for Carmen June Dodd will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 16, 2021 in Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel.
Burial will follow in the Green Valley Cemetery.
The family will greet friends from 6-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
The service may be viewed by following the Livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
Carmen June Dodd died Thursday, March 11, 2021 at her residence in Edgewater Park at the age of 86. She was born March 17, 1934 in Ada, to Willy Lee and Lucille Mary (Vogt) Tollison. She moved to the Mt. View area as a girl and was a graduate of Mt. View High School. She married Martin “Ray” Dodd on Dec. 26, 1951 in Mt. View. He preceded her in death on July 26, 2006.
Her father operated a café in Mt. View and she worked there in her younger years. Although she was primarily a homemaker, she had worked various jobs through the years. She worked as a teacher’s aid with the Lawton Public Schools, operated her own cleaning service and worked in food services at Comanche County Memorial Hospital.
She attended the Church of Christ in Elgin. She also enjoyed sewing, ceramics, baking and cooking. She had a strong sense of community and was instrumental in forming and maintaining the Edgewater Park Volunteer Fire Department, Water Department and the 911 Emergency Community Service.
She is survived by her children and their spouses: Donna Lamb and Kendall, Lawton; Martin Ray Dodd Jr., Apache; Linda Aumann and Mark Bland, Apache and Helen Clark and Ron, Lawton; grandchildren and their spouses: Clayton and Stephanie Lamb; Nathan Lamb; Dustin Lord; Sarah Nortum; Corey Stanley; Kristin and Brandon Arnold; Amanda Dodd; Ashley Lord-Murray and Benjamin; Laurel Lamb-Teague and Andrew; Jacob Dodd and Madeleine Kieran; 20 great-grandchildren; one great great-granddaughter; and a brother, Robert Tollison, Ada.
Her parents and three brothers, Billy, Kenneth and Donald, preceded her in death.
