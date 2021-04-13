Funeral for Carmen Ann Laporte, 44 of Lawton will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, April 15, 2021 at Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Carmen passed away on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 in Lawton.
Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Viewing will be held on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m. and Wednesday, April 14, 2021 from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
For the safety of all, masks are required at the funeral home.
Carmen was born on Jan. 29, 1977 in Lawton to Luis and Carolyn (Wallen) Laporte. She grew up in Lawton. Carmen was very sociable and loved to people watch. She liked soda, especially rootbeer and enjoyed going to parties. She brought much happiness to her Community Access family who adored her and loved to hear her laugh.
She is survived by her sisters: Lisa Freeman; Melinda Laporte, and Amanda Lion; a host of nieces and nephews; and special caregivers: Doris Williams; LaToya Porter; Mary Goulet, and Leia Nault; her guardian, Deidra Henderson; and many friends who will miss her.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Luis and Carolyn Laporte; and her grandparents, Deroy and Eliza Wallen.
An online guestbook and sympathy cards are available at GrayFuneral.com.