Funeral Services for Carmela Schooler will be at 11 a.m., Thursday April 6, 2023 at Galilee Missionary Baptist Church, 7 NE Dr. Louis K. Jones Ave.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesday April 5, 2023 at Howard-Harris Funeral Services Chapel 1005 SW “C” Ave.

