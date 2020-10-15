Mrs. Carma Lee Poindexter Buckmaster, of Winfield, Kansas, passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020.
Carma was born to Eddy and Francis Poindexter of Geronimo, Oklahoma on November 15, 1944. She married Johnny Buckmaster on April 17, 1964. She had a successful business called Carma’s Chuckwagon Café. After 16 years, she retired to enjoy the things she loved to do, crafting, cooking, gardening, and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her husband Johnny; son and daughter-in-law Randy and Diana Buckmaster of Winfield; daughter and son-in-law Lisa and Brent Orr of Stillwater, OK; sister and brother-in-law Barbara and Dan Brown of Geronimo; brother and sister-in-law Eldon and Martha Poindexter of Lawton; sister Joyce Harden of Geronimo; brother and sister-in-law Lee and Lisa Poindexter of Lawton; her grandchildren, Kendra Buckmaster, Delicia Posey, Jessica Reece, Jason Gustin, Zachary Gustin; and nine great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Pearl and Dixie.
A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be communicated to family and friends at a later date. Cremation is under the direction of Miles Funeral Service.
A memorial has been established in Carma’s name for the Winfield Masonic Lodge #110. Contributions may be made through the funeral home.
