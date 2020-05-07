Carlos D. Taylor was born on November 07, 1956 to in Ardmore, Oklahoma, to Frances “Mae” Thomas. He grew up in Lawton, Oklahoma where he graduated from Eisenhower High School. He earned his Associate Degree in Law Enforcement in May of 2001 from Central Texas College in Ft. Lee, VA. He joined the Army in 1978 and served for 22+ years, retiring as a Sergeant First Class, serving as a Drill Sergeant for six years, At the Quartermaster School, Fort Lee, Virginia where he trained over 1200 soldiers. Finishing his career as a member of the Prestigious 3rd U.S. Army Infantry Regiment, “Old Guard” in Ft. Myer, VA, he was competitively selected as a member of escort duties in the Honor Guard where he performed official ceremonials and escort duties of President George H.W. Bush. After retiring for the U.S. Army, he served as a JROTC Army Instructor at several Army JROTC Battalions, including the Prince George “Royal Battalion,” Prince George, Virginia, the Surry County “Cougar Battalion,” Surry County, Virginia concluding as the Army Instructor at the Eisenhower High School “Eagle Battalion, ” Lawton, Oklahoma.
Carlos loved the Lord deeply. He expressed his love for God to his wife, children, co-workers, students, strangers, family and friends. He was saved, baptized, and filled with the Holy Spirit with evidence of speaking in tongues. He had a genuine fear and love for God and desired for no one, not even his enemy, to be eternally lost. Carlos was raised under the Pentecostal Assemblies of the World. He later served as a faithful member at Emmanuel Worship Center in Virginia, Pastor Joseph Green studying the Hebrew perspective. He also served as a Sunday School Adult teacher and Vacation Bible School Teen teacher at St. James Baptist Church.
Carlos is preceded in death by her his mother, Frances “Mae” Thomas, brother Thomas E. Taylor, sister Rose I Jones, and Nieces Kidada Bentley and Sindada Reed; Father-in-Law, Hardy Hodges Bowser Jr and Brother-In-Law, Donald Bowser.
Carlos is survived by his loving wife, Sherlene Taylor, of Lawton, Oklahoma: daughter Myra (Robert) Thompson, of Prince George Virginia, son Carlos Dale Taylor (Alexius) of Lawton, Oklahoma and daughter Hannah Rachel Taylor, of Lawton, Oklahoma, his grandchildren Ethan Thompson, Josephine and Journi Michelle Taylor, Elijah Taylor, Lucas Taylor, Korbyn James Taylor, and Azarion Marble. Mother-In-Law, Dolly Bowser, Colombia, North Carolina, Brothers: James (Bernita) Lawton, Oklahoma, Ivan Thomas of Lawton, and Ezra Thomas of Federal Way, Washington; Brother-In-Laws, Ronald Bowser, Prince George, Virginia, Tony Bowser, Maryland, Sister-in-Law, Hannah “Neicee’” Bowser, Chester, Virginia, Tassie Sykes, Columbia, North Carolina, Angelina Wilkerson, Concord, California.