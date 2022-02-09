Memorial service for Carlene Wisner will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022 at the Snyder Primitive Baptist Church with Elder Norman Jones officiating.
Arrangements are under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home of Snyder.
Carlene Wisner, 80, Snyder went to her Heavenly home on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 at her home in Snyder. She was born at home in Chattanooga, on July 31, 1941 to Carl and Nova Ruth (Watts) Hollander. She married Warren Guy Wisner (Billy Bob) on Sept. 13, 1958. From this union four children were born. Carlene worked at the Kellwood plant in Frederick from 1970-1978 making jeans. In 1979 she went to work for Indiahoma Public Schools as a bus driver until 1993. She then drove a bus for Snyder Public Schools from 1993 until 2017. While at Snyder she drove the Vo-Tech bus, this allowed her to work part-time for Vo-Tech. Carlene was an avid seamstress, loved working puzzles, watching game shows and reading. Her greatest love was her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also had a great fondness and love for her “Bus Kids”.
She is survived by her daughters: Dianna Dempsey and husband Jackie; Carla Self and husband Lee; her sons: Robert Wisner; Roger Wisner and wife Pam; and Fritz. She is also survived by grandchildren: Justin Self; Christina Glenn; Kay Byrg; Melonie Burton; Jeramy Bridgewater and wife Leann; Kim Shelton; Colt Self; Jared Wisner; Thomas Wisner; Christopher Dempsey; Lillie Dempsey; Alicia Hendricks; Cassie Trevino and great-grandchildren: Mason; Mikaela; Ivy; Nathan; Makenzie; Jalyn; Jax; Cole; Joseph (Buster); Lance; Luke; Georgia; Rilea; Madison; Kennedy; Tucker; Cyhlea; Camber; CJ; Catherine and baby self (Skeeter); Emma; Shelby; Swayze and Trezly; C.W. and Heston.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two grandchildren: Amanda Wisner Roach and Robyn Dempsey, and her sister Sharon and husband Jim.