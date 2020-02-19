Carlden L. McClung 81 Indiahoma passed away Sunday February 16, 2020.
Funeral Service will be 10:00 A.M. Thursday February 20th, 2020 at Pete Coffey M.B. Church, Cache with Patrick McClung officiating. Burial will follow at Post Oak Cemetery Indiahoma under direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home.
Visitation will be 5:00 P.M.- 8:00 P.M Wednesday February 19th 2020 at Comanche Nation Funeral Home Chapel.
Carlden was born August 5th, 1938 in Indiahoma to Harry and Jessie (Shuck) McClung. He was raised in Indiahoma and graduated from schools there. He later joined the US Army. He married Jacquetta Parker on December 18th, 1963 and they made their home in Indiahoma celebrating fifty-six years of marriage. He enjoyed spending time with his family and going to watch his grandchildren at their sporting events. He was the number 1 fan sitting on the sidelines with the administrators. He was a member of the Pete Coffey M.B. Church.
He is survived by his wife Jacquetta McClung of the home, children; Patrick Allen McClung and wife Teresa of Washington, Carlden Andrew McClung and wife April of Frederick, and Debra S. Malone and husband Bill of Wanette. Brother; Jim McClung and wife Lena of Indiahoma, Sister; Johnnie Russo and husband Ed of Indiahoma, Aunt; Nadine Kireta of Indiahoma, Uncle; Robert Shuck. Grandsons; Alan Keith McClung and wife Nicole, Austin Lee McClung, Andrew Jacob McClung, William P. Malone, Andrew Christian McClung and wife Morgan, Michael Patrick McClung, Joshua Jakim McClung, and Carlden Harrison Taft. Granddaughters; Ashlee Christine McClung, Danielle Ann McClung, Jacquetta Lexanna Taft, Mary Teresa McClung, and Jessica Faith Cleveland and husband Caden. Numerous other family members and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents; Harry and Jessie McClung, daughter; Carlyon Leigh Taft and husband Stephen Taft. Sisters; Beulah McClung, Anita Waggoner and Lenita Green. Grandparents; Wilbur and Hettie Shuck.