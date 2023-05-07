Carla Ann Harding-Snyder (nee Fulton) departed this earth from Lawton, on the 2nd of May, 2023, at the age of 73 and now resides in the loving embrace of our Lord Jesus Christ. There is no doubt that she has heard our Lord’s welcome, “Well done, thou good and faithful servant! (Matthew 25:21 KJV)

She was born in Laramie, Wyoming on 26 July, 1949 and was the oldest daughter to parents Carl and Agnes. She completed public school in Laramie and attended college in Denver, Colorado. Carla had one sibling, a younger sister Caren Lee (59), who also passed ahead of her time.