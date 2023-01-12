Carl Wayne Gambrill Jan 12, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Graveside service for Carl Wayne Gambrill, 75, of Lawton is pending at Fort Sill National Cemetery.Carl Wayne Gambrill departed this life on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023 in Lawton. He was born in Pocasset to Rolla William and Florence Pauline (Gabriel) Gambrill. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Carl Wayne Gambrill Cemetery Sill Lawton Graveside Service Fort Gabriel Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists