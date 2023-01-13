Graveside service with military honors for Carl Wayne Gambrill, 75, of Lawton, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, 2023 at Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin, with Deacon Mike Romaka of Holy Family Catholic Church officiating.
Carl Wayne Gambrill departed this life on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023 in Lawton. He was born Nov. 12, 1947 in Pocasset to Rolla William and Pauline (Gabriel) Gambrill. Carl was the fourth of six children, three sisters, Nellie Buttram, Elvie Perreault, Patricia Erickson, and two brothers, Larry Gambrill and James Perry.
Carl graduated from Lawton High School and attended Cameron University. He served in the United States Marine Corps receiving an honorable discharge on Aug. 29, 1972 as a Corporal (E-4) and was awarded the Republic of Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with Palm on June 20, 1969. He retired from Arkla Gas/Summit as a welder after 35 years of service. Carl enjoyed his saltwater fish and his Koi ponds, gardening, and spending time taking care of his plants in his greenhouse especially his orchid collection. He enjoyed fishing, especially with his grandchildren.
Carl was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Nellie Buttram; two brothers: Larry Gambrill and James Perry, and an uncle, Carl Pete Gabriel.
Carl is survived by his son, Michael William Gambrill and wife Dr. Carol Gambrill and their two children: Evan Gambrill and Gwen Gambrill; three step-daughters (only two are listed), Sherry Reed and Michelle Dimond; eight grandchildren: Katie Palma, Mikel Langston, Desi Palma, Raymond Palma, Cristen Byrd, Keaton Fraticelli, Keegan Dimond, Alexis Amparo, four great-grandchildren: Joseph Palma, Disney Smith, Sofia Palma and Katarina Palma; three nephews: Michael Buttram, Melvin Buttram, and Mark Buttram; three nieces: Debbie Lock, Diane Lock, and Donna Golightly; aunt, Louise Gabriel, brothers-in-law: Willie Rodriguez, Ramon Rodriguez, Lee Rodriguez, and Herbie Rodriguez, former spouse and friend, Iris Fraticelli and dear friends, Mike and Tammy Goodin.