Graveside service with military honors for Carl Wayne Gambrill, 75, of Lawton, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, 2023 at Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin, with Deacon Mike Romaka of Holy Family Catholic Church officiating.

Carl Wayne Gambrill departed this life on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023 in Lawton. He was born Nov. 12, 1947 in Pocasset to Rolla William and Pauline (Gabriel) Gambrill. Carl was the fourth of six children, three sisters, Nellie Buttram, Elvie Perreault, Patricia Erickson, and two brothers, Larry Gambrill and James Perry.